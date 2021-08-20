Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and beloved dogs

A mother is heartbroken after her daughter and son-in-law succumbed to Covid-19 just two weeks apart — leaving behind their seven-week-old baby and two dogs.

Claudette Webb told TimesLIVE that Sheena Groenewald-Scott and Craig Scott had a beautiful relationship and a good life together, both working as attorneys in Johannesburg.

Their baby is being looked after by Craig's parents.

“I’m devastated. I feel like a zombie emotionally — when you watch those in movies, I’m one of them at the moment. I can’t even tell how I feel. I’m really not doing well,” said Webb.

In November last year, Webb's other daughter died, unrelated to Covid-19.

“Now both my children are gone,” the heartbroken mother said.