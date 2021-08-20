Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and beloved dogs
A mother is heartbroken after her daughter and son-in-law succumbed to Covid-19 just two weeks apart — leaving behind their seven-week-old baby and two dogs.
Claudette Webb told TimesLIVE that Sheena Groenewald-Scott and Craig Scott had a beautiful relationship and a good life together, both working as attorneys in Johannesburg.
Their baby is being looked after by Craig's parents.
“I’m devastated. I feel like a zombie emotionally — when you watch those in movies, I’m one of them at the moment. I can’t even tell how I feel. I’m really not doing well,” said Webb.
In November last year, Webb's other daughter died, unrelated to Covid-19.
“Now both my children are gone,” the heartbroken mother said.
Describing Sheena and Craig's relationship, Webb said on Thursday: “They loved each other immensely. They were an amazing and beautiful power couple. Today is her birthday. She passed away six days before her birthday.”
Webb said they were in the dark about how the two contracted the disease.
“It was all sudden, because she gave birth in July. She and Craig took tests so that he could be allowed into the ward ... and they were both negative.
“A few days after coming back, they started feeling ill. They were not yet vaccinated.
“She went to the doctor and it was diagnosed as a bladder infection. Then she was booked into ICU for pneumonia and Covid-19. She went on to a ventilator on July 8 and got a bit better and worse, on and off. She passed away on August 13 after six weeks on a ventilator.
“Craig was admitted on July 12 and passed away on July 27. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia,” said Webb.
The two are survived by their baby. “We are trying to work out guardianship with Craig's family, who are now looking after the baby,” she said.
Their two dogs, Chance and Stella, are in the process of being rehomed together by Husky Rescue. “The dogs don’t know what’s going on because their people have been away from home for so long.”
TimesLIVE