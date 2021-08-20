COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk

August 20 2021 - 09:30

Aged 18 to 34? Here’s how and where you can get vaccinated

From Friday, South Africans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Cabinet this week approved vaccinations for the 18 to 34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. Vaccinations for this group were originally set to kick off in September.

“Cabinet welcomed the vaccination rollout plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in uptake,” said cabinet.