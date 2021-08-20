South Africa

Crime stats: 5,760 murders with most killed in public places and homes

20 August 2021 - 13:26
Police minister Bheki Cele says murders in SA have gone up dramatically. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele says murders in SA have gone up dramatically. File photo.
Image: GCIS

SA has recorded a double-digit increase in the murder rate, police minister Bheki Cele said when presenting the crime statistics for April, May and June.

“In the three months of reporting, a 66.2% increase in murders was recorded. However, compared to the previous normal period of the 2019/2020 financial year, the murder rate would have increased by 6.7%,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

From April to the end of June, 5,760 people were murdered.

“This is 2,294 more people killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year,” Cele said.

The double-digit increase in most crime categories is attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends, he said.

“Out of the top 30 murder stations, the Khayelitsha, Phillipi East and Bityi police stations in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape recorded decreases in their murder figures.

“But despite these drops, the volumes of murder remain high,” Cele said.

Body of woman found in bushes with hands tied, half naked and burnt

The body of a woman was found partially burnt and half naked in bushes outside Polokwane in Limpopo, police said on Friday.
News
8 hours ago

From a sample of 4,467 cases, it was determined 2,531 people were murdered in public places, including on streets and in open fields, parking areas and abandoned buildings.

Cele said 1,385 murders occurred at the homes of the victims or perpetrators and 206 murders occurred at liquor outlets.

“The top four causative factors of the murders are arguments, robberies, mob justice incidents and gang-related killings.”

There have been 181 attacks on farms and smallholdings between April and the end of June, with Cele saying “119 of the incidents were robbery-related, resulting in 15 murders”.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | ‘Chemsex’, matricide and a bloody hotel room — updates on SA’s most bizarre crime stories

In the past year, SA has seen some of the most bizarre crime cases come to light.
News
4 hours ago

Free State man held for girlfriend's murder after he told police she'd been abducted

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found with her throat slit after an alleged botched hijacking ...
News
20 hours ago

Convicted murderer arrested for allegedly killing Leeuwkop prison official appears in court

Nigel Marais, 30, appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court this week in connection with the murder of Eunice Moloko, 50, a correctional officer.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top