Excited over-18s join vaccine rollout, look forward to a 'normal life'

There was much excitement on day one of the national rollout of vaccines for the 18-to-34 age group on Friday.

“I’m definitely getting it as soon as I can,” said first-year accounting student Nika Fourie, 18. “There is a huge level of excitement about it because we’re all tired of the sacrifices and challenges, and now it looks like there is an end to the nightmare. We can all start working towards the goal of getting things back to normal — or rather the new normal

“My mom and dad are vaccinated, my grandparents are vaccinated, now it’s my turn. My boyfriend has registered for it, I am registered and so is my best friend. It’s our turn now.

“The stats are looking good. I know Covid is going to be a problem for years still, but things are starting to look better and it will get easier.”