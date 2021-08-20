Getting vaccinated? Great, but here’s why you should hold out on booze and grooves

There are renewed concerns and questions around the safety of alcohol consumption before and after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Questions are making the rounds about attending so-called “vaccination parties”.

This as the cabinet announced on Thursday that South Africans aged 18 and older could get the jab from Friday. Initially the age group was scheduled to register for vaccination on September 1, but the rollout for other age groups has been met with hesitancy by some eligible individuals.

The cabinet said opening up vaccination to the over-18s would give the programme a much-needed boost, adding that its aim is to dispel conspiracy theories around the vaccine and to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

SA has administered more than 10-million vaccines, with more than 7-million people partially vaccinated and more than 4-million fully vaccinated.