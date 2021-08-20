‘I don’t plan to leave my job,’ says investment banker who won R7m Lotto

A 43-year-old investment banker who won last Saturday’s R7m Lotto draw says they won’t leave their day job.

On Friday national lottery operator Ithuba announced the jackpot winner had come forward to claim their winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website, and the winner spent R100 using the manual selection method. The winner chose the numbers 5, 14, 19, 34, 44, 49 and the bonus ball number 8.

“I enjoy what I do for a living and I don’t plan to leave my job,” said the lucky winner.

“I’m still in shock, but at the same time super excited and surprised. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine one day I would win the Lotto jackpot as a regular Lotto and PowerBall player.