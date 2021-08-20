‘I don’t plan to leave my job,’ says investment banker who won R7m Lotto
A 43-year-old investment banker who won last Saturday’s R7m Lotto draw says they won’t leave their day job.
On Friday national lottery operator Ithuba announced the jackpot winner had come forward to claim their winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website, and the winner spent R100 using the manual selection method. The winner chose the numbers 5, 14, 19, 34, 44, 49 and the bonus ball number 8.
“I enjoy what I do for a living and I don’t plan to leave my job,” said the lucky winner.
“I’m still in shock, but at the same time super excited and surprised. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine one day I would win the Lotto jackpot as a regular Lotto and PowerBall player.
“As an investment banker, I know the best investments and will invest a large portion of my winnings and pay off all my debt. I had already planned a vacation with a few friends and the winnings will make this trip extra special and so much more worth it.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“We are excited to see our players opting to play the National Lottery on the platforms available to our players from the comfort and safety of their homes,” she said.
“Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players to participate in their favourite National Lottery games.”
