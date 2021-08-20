JusticeForCindy: ‘Our hearts are broken,’ says family of woman found shot in her car

She loved to dance and sing songs with her daughter, but all that remains now are broken hearts and a river of tears — and a family who will never see her infectious smile or hear her voice again.

All the family of Sindisiwe Mnguni can do now is pick up the pieces.

Mnguni’s life was cut short last week when she was shot dead in Midrand.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a motorist spotted a vehicle parked on the corner of Mushroom and Allandale Roads on August 11.

“He went to check what was happening and he realised that there was a woman in the driver’s seat. He realised that there might be something wrong and called the police,” Masondo said.

The police found the woman had a gunshot wound to the upper body. “The paramedics also arrived and declared her dead.”

Masondo said a suspect was arrested on the morning of August 12.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Hasan Hasan appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on August 16 in connection with the incident. The matter was postponed to August 23. Hasan has been charged with murder.