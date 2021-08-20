'New dawn for who?' - Mzansi weighs in on Mapisa-Nqakula's election as speaker of parliament

Newly-elected National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula may need to prove herself worthy of the position amid criticism by the public and politicians of opposition parties.

In a much-anticipated parliamentary election on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula received 199 votes, defeating DA candidate Annelie Lotriet who secured 82 votes. There were 17 spoilt ballots.

The former defence and military veterans minister effectively swapped positions with former speaker Thandi Modise during president Cyril Ramaphosa' cabinet reshuffle last week.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced Mapisa-Nqakula as the party's candidate for the speaker position last week, a decision the DA called a “mockery”.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone claimed Mapisa-Nqakula was a controversial individual who “does not espouse the values of transparency and accountability”.

She highlighted several scandals involving Mapisa-Nqakula as cause for concern.