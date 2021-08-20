South Africa

'New dawn for who?' - Mzansi weighs in on Mapisa-Nqakula's election as speaker of parliament

20 August 2021 - 08:00

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on August 19 2021 became the fifth woman to be announced as National Assembly speaker since the start of SA's democratic era.

Newly-elected National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula may need to prove herself worthy of the position amid criticism by the public and politicians of opposition parties.

In a much-anticipated parliamentary election on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula received 199 votes, defeating DA candidate Annelie Lotriet who secured 82 votes. There were 17 spoilt ballots.

The former defence and military veterans minister effectively swapped positions with former speaker Thandi Modise during president Cyril Ramaphosa' cabinet reshuffle last week.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced Mapisa-Nqakula as the party's candidate for the speaker position last week, a decision the DA called a “mockery”.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone claimed Mapisa-Nqakula was a controversial individual who “does not espouse the values of transparency and accountability”. 

She highlighted several scandals involving Mapisa-Nqakula as cause for concern.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected as the National Assembly's new speaker on Thursday. File photo.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected as the National Assembly's new speaker on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deaan Vivier

Most recently, the former minister publicly contradicted Ramaphosa, who said last month's incidents of violence and unrest were a failed insurrection. She later retracted the statement.

On Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said she was humbled by the support she received from MPs who elected her into the position in the National Assembly.

“I felt humbled to have been nominated as a candidate for the position of speaker of this  house. I also recognise that for us to succeed as a country, all the three branches of state should function in a collaborative manner,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula also committed to co-operating with opposition parties represented in parliament.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of her election. Seventy-four percent of respondents said it was the “same old, same old” recycling of politicians by the ruling party, while 20% said they wanted to see “how she controls the house”.

Six percent said they approved of the appointment.

On social media, users slammed the ANC, claiming it was the “problem”.

READ MORE

TOM EATON | The ANC is playing Russian roulette, but then DD was in the house

If Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula couldn’t see last month’s insurrection coming, how will she protect the ANC in parliament?
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

ANC to use majority to 'push through' appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The ANC is set to use its majority in parliament to push through its nominated candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker despite her ...
Politics
23 hours ago

I won’t compromise parliament for ‘personal whims’, says Mapisa-Nqakula

She pledges to ‘foster greater cooperation’ between parties, even though the opposition vehemently opposed her nomination
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  3. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  4. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  5. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top