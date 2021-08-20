Our sinking Navy, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

On paper, the South African Navy is exceptionally well suited to the task, with the right set of ships, capabilities, and personnel to be able to handle this all on its own.

Reality seldom matches up to what’s on paper though. In truth, if the SA Navy is able to simultaneously deploy two patrol ships, two frigates, and a submarine to Mozambique it will be an immense achievement and testimony to the hard work of its sailors and shipyard personnel. Because that’s far beyond what should be possible given the circumstances.

There are a number of reasons why this sort of deployment is difficult, but by far the most important is a simple one: Money. The SA Navy is grossly underfunded for its force structure, mandated missions, and responsibilities, and has been for years. Its annual budget of just over R4 billion is realistically only adequate for a smaller force with only light patrol ships and no serious deployments required, let alone a technologically advanced navy that’s required to project power into regional waters.

