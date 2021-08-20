Our sinking Navy, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
On the eve of one of the most important maritime safety actions since 1994, the SA Navy is in an existential crisis that can't be allowed to continue.
Earlier this month the SAS Makhanda, one of the South African Navy’s offshore patrol vessels, sailed into Pemba in northern Mozambique. It was there to begin maritime patrols as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) military mission against the Isis-affiliated Ansar al-Sunna insurgency.
In time, depending on how the mission unfolds and what funding the South African government makes available, it will likely be joined by another Warrior-class patrol ship, at least one of the Valour-class frigates, and one of Heroine-class submarines. Their task will be to patrol the waters of Northern Mozambique.
On paper, the South African Navy is exceptionally well suited to the task, with the right set of ships, capabilities, and personnel to be able to handle this all on its own.
Reality seldom matches up to what’s on paper though. In truth, if the SA Navy is able to simultaneously deploy two patrol ships, two frigates, and a submarine to Mozambique it will be an immense achievement and testimony to the hard work of its sailors and shipyard personnel. Because that’s far beyond what should be possible given the circumstances.
There are a number of reasons why this sort of deployment is difficult, but by far the most important is a simple one: Money. The SA Navy is grossly underfunded for its force structure, mandated missions, and responsibilities, and has been for years. Its annual budget of just over R4 billion is realistically only adequate for a smaller force with only light patrol ships and no serious deployments required, let alone a technologically advanced navy that’s required to project power into regional waters.
