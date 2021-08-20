Over-18s drive up SA's vaccination numbers, as 14,300 new cases are recorded on Friday

On the first day that over-18s were allowed to register and receive their Covid-19 vaccines, nearly 250,000 shots were administered across SA.

This is significantly higher than in recent weeks, when government officials expressed concern at the apparent slowing demand for the vaccines.

According to figures released on Friday, there were 248,873 jabs administered by 5pm on Friday — over 57,000 more than administered the day before. Of the jabs on Friday, the most were in Gauteng (71,462), followed by the Western Cape (53,290) and KwaZulu-Natal (40,198).

To date, 10,431,124 vaccines have been administered across SA.