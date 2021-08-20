PODCAST | ‘Chemsex’, matricide and a bloody hotel room — updates on SA’s most bizarre crime stories

In the past year, SA has seen some of the most bizarre crime cases come to light.

From allegations of GHB-fuelled “chemsex” parties in Pretoria to a man accused of killing at least four members of his family in separate incidents, the details of these cases are jaw-dropping.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into updates on some of these cases, including the murder of Yolandi Botes, the mysterious death of three people at the home of property management mogul Theo Kleynhans, and the prosecution of Rameez Patel, who is suspected of killing several members of his family.

Listen to the stories here: