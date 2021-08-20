South Africa

POLL | Should those who don't get the Covid-19 vaccine be banned from attending events?

20 August 2021 - 12:30
The organisers of Plett Rage are planning to bring back the festival in December. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

With the extension of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to those who are 18 and older in motion, it seems rules for entry at some events might change during the festive season. 

This week, South Africans over the age of 18 were given the green light to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations from Friday.

Cabinet approved vaccinations for the 18-to-34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. Vaccinations for this group were originally set to kick off in September. 

Earlier this week, the popular year-end student festival Rage announced plans for Plett Rage in December were still on the cards, but warned that partygoers would have to be vaccinated to attend. 

This year’s festival is set to take place from December 3 to 6 and 8 to 11. 

Ronen Klugman, founder and owner of the student festival, said they will require every person is vaccinated to attend.

“We are going to require everyone to have been vaccinated before they come. We feel it’s our responsibility to make sure people are safe,” said Klugman. 

Last year, the post-matric Rage Festival in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, was identified as a super-spreader event after nearly 1,000 cases of Covid-19 were linked to it. 

Klugman said in addition to needing proof of vaccination, attendees will also be required to present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours before the weekend.

“Upon arrival, organisers will test each Rager with a rapid antigen test before they receive a wristband. Due to Plett Rage being a multi-day event, we will also enforce another rapid antigen test before Ragers return home,” said Klugman

“We will adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions implemented by the Western Cape government, subject to the approval of an event to take place and within the restrictions on gatherings legislation.”

Klugman said all patrons will receive a full refund should the event stakeholders not go ahead with the event one month prior.

Interested partygoers can share their comments on Rage’s proposed measures by taking the vaccination requirement survey

