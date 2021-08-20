POLL | Should those who don't get the Covid-19 vaccine be banned from attending events?

With the extension of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to those who are 18 and older in motion, it seems rules for entry at some events might change during the festive season.

This week, South Africans over the age of 18 were given the green light to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations from Friday.

Cabinet approved vaccinations for the 18-to-34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. Vaccinations for this group were originally set to kick off in September.