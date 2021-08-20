South Africa

Teacher unions object to ‘imminent cancellation’ of October school break

Prega Govender Journalist
20 August 2021 - 15:28
Five teacher unions are objecting to imminent cancellation of the October school break. File image.
Five teacher unions are objecting to imminent cancellation of the October school break. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA’s five teacher unions have written to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to express disappointment about not being consulted on her department’s “decision” to scrap the October school holiday.

In the joint letter dated August 19, the unions said the decisions by the council of education ministers (CEM) and the heads of education departments’ committee (Hedcom) “are regrettably placing us on a possible course of conflict”.

The CEM comprises Motshekga and the MECs of the nine provincial education departments, while Hedcom is made up of the department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, and nine heads of departments from the provinces.

Schools were supposed to go on a week’s break from October 4 to 8.

The unions said they found out about the department’s decision on social media and that during a meeting with them on August 14, they confirmed a formal decision had already been taken by the CEM and Hedcom.

Education department to announce on scrapping of October holidays soon

The basic education department says research shows that between '50% and 75% of a normal year’s worth of learning' was lost during 2020.
News
22 hours ago

The unions said in their letter to Motshekga that none of them had received an invitation to comment on the proposed amendment of the school calendar.

“We are aware that Hedcom met on Wednesday to discuss the matter under consideration. In light of the above, the five teacher unions formally enquire with regard to the outcome of the deliberations and/or reconsideration of their earlier resolutions to scrap the October holiday,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the Governing Body Foundation also rejected the move to cancel the October holiday, saying their members were “outraged by the proposal which shows no understanding of the realities in schools.

“This proposal clearly indicates the absolute disconnect between the decision-makers and those at the coalface. When you consider the amount of school time missed due to rotation and other disruptions, five days will make little or no difference to the pupils,” it said.

The foundation said teachers and pupils had already put in longer hours and extra days over weekends to catch up.

“The little gain, if any, that will result if schools forfeit the few days scheduled for school closure will come at too great a cost.”

Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen also weighed in, describing the department's plans to scrap the October holiday as “a mindless decision coming from bureaucrats in air-conditioned offices who either never taught in real schools or did so decades ago before there was an overcrowded CAPS [Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement] curriculum”.

Thomas Hlongwane, president of the SA Principals’ Association in Gauteng, told TimesLIVE they also rejected the proposal because the October holiday had already been gazetted in January.

“We go the extra mile, particularly with the grade 12s, and we taught them during the holidays. There was no time lost because they continued attending school regularly,” he said.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told TimesLIVE on Thursday a decision about the holiday would come in a week or two.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICTURES | 1 child dead, 21 hurt as overloaded taxi crashes in front of parliament

A taxi transporting children almost crashed into the front of parliament on Friday morning, killing one pupil and leaving 23 people injured.
News
4 hours ago

'Those responsible must pay for the damages': Outrage at Glenvista High arson

'Imagine burning your whole high school just because you don't want to write exams,' wrote one user.
News
2 days ago

Treasury urged to relook at R6.3bn education budget cut as KZN is short of 2,000 teachers

There is a shortage of more than 2,000 teachers in KwaZulu-Natal, placing immense pressure on an already strained portfolio, the SA Democratic ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top