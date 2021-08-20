Teacher unions object to ‘imminent cancellation’ of October school break

SA’s five teacher unions have written to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to express disappointment about not being consulted on her department’s “decision” to scrap the October school holiday.

In the joint letter dated August 19, the unions said the decisions by the council of education ministers (CEM) and the heads of education departments’ committee (Hedcom) “are regrettably placing us on a possible course of conflict”.

The CEM comprises Motshekga and the MECs of the nine provincial education departments, while Hedcom is made up of the department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, and nine heads of departments from the provinces.

Schools were supposed to go on a week’s break from October 4 to 8.

The unions said they found out about the department’s decision on social media and that during a meeting with them on August 14, they confirmed a formal decision had already been taken by the CEM and Hedcom.