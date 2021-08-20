Western Cape education MEC disputes parliament's claim that pupil died in crash outside its gates

She said 21 pupils and two adults were in the minibus taxi when it crashed. “This is clearly overloading.

“The injuries of the learners range from serious to minor, with learners being sent to Red Cross Hospital, Somerset Hospital, Green Point Clinic and District Six Clinic.

“Some of the principals were on the scene and have accompanied learners to the various hospitals and clinics. The parents of the learners are being notified. The Western Cape education department metro central specialised support team is on standby for assistance with requests for counselling and psychological support.”

Schäfer said she had been “advised” that the driver is allegedly unlicensed, the vehicle is allegedly not licensed and that there is allegedly no operating licence.

“The images of the accident are horrific. We have been in contact with our colleagues from the department of transport and public works regarding investigation of these matters and what action can be taken,” she said.

“Our learners' lives matter. Their safety matters. This kind of reckless and irresponsible behaviour by the driver and/or owners of this vehicle must not go unpunished.”

