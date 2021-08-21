Bird strike caused fatal helicopter crash in Umgeni river, CAA finds

Investigators probing a helicopter crash into the Umgeni river in Durban say a bird strike was to blame.

Pilot Derek Fitzgerald, 34, and student pilot Richard Morgan, 31, were killed on May 3 when their Robinson R22 plunged into the river near Parlock from about 500ft.

An SA Civil Aviation Authority investigation found feathers and blood on the tail of a plane, and a witness standing at a bus stop said he saw a flock of birds taking off from reeds in the river as the blue and white helicopter approached.