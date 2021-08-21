Discovery of decapitated student appals Commission for Gender Equality

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has reacted to the murder of the University of Fort Hare student whose body parts were found in a bag this week.

In a statement on Saturday, the CGE said it would reach out to the institution’s leadership.

The body parts of 23-year-old final-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni were found in East London on Thursday and her boyfriend, with whom she shared an apartment, has been arrested for alleged murder.

“These grim developments have darkened the meaning of women’s month and we view the continued killings of women as an act of confrontation to the law by GBV (gender-based violence) perpetrators” said commission chairperson Tamara Mathebula.