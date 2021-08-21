Principal fired for touching pupil's buttocks, teachers sacked for improper conduct with matric girl

A school principal who touched a pupil's buttocks and breasts in his office and two teachers who had improper relationships with a grade 12 girl have been fired.

In addition to losing his job as head of Rantlaka Middle School in Rustenburg, North West, Phillimon Motadinyane was declared unsuitable to work with children.

Two teachers at Umlazi Comtech High School in Durban were found not guilty of sexual offences but fired anyway because of their “improper, disgraceful or unacceptable conduct” in interactions with a matric girl.

The firings are the latest to emerge in the findings of arbitrators employed by the Education Labour Relations Council, and they follow a parliamentary disclosure by the SA Council for Educators that it received 167 reports of sexual misconduct by teachers between April 2020 and July 2021.

Presenting its sexual gender-based violence report to the education portfolio committee last week, the council said male teachers were responsible for 93% of the offences.

Half of the complaints involved sexual assaults and sexual relationships involving pupils, and there were 14 allegations of rape.