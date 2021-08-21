‘They are enthusiastic’: David Makhura optimistic about vaccination of South Africans aged 18 and older

Gauteng premier David Makhura says he is looking forward to the vaccination of the over-18 cohort, saying this will give the vaccination drive much-needed momentum.

The premier was addressing the media at a pop-up mobile vaccination site launched in Springs on Thursday as part of the province's effort to get more people vaccinated.

“I am very confident that once we start opening for the 18 years [and older] we will see a lot of enthusiasm in this province. They have been waiting, they have been knocking on my doors and on my social media accounts, they have been asking when we are opening,” said Makhura.

The premier says the provincial government also conducted door-to-door campaigns, explaining and dispelling the myths around the Covid-19 vaccine.

There are growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy in some parts of SA and the need to intensify the drive to get more people inoculated. Cabinet on Thursday pushed forward the vaccination of people 18 years and older to Friday, August 20.

The group was initially scheduled to register for vaccination on September 1.

The pop-up sites in Gauteng have proved effective in getting more people jabbed against Covid-19.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo was at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto on Wednesday and praised the role of the taxi industry in encouraging not only men but their communities to get vaccinated.

“Men are taking the vaccine and we are seeing an increase in the numbers right here. This is confirmed by the health officials that the response is quite good. It's not just the taxi drivers who are taking the jab, it's everybody and the numbers are really quite good.

“The taxi industry is leading by example and I would like to thank the leaders of the taxi industry for mobilising drivers to come and take the vaccine,” said Mamabolo.