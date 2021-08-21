Woman trying to buy an illegal firearm held up at gunpoint
Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman who tried to buy an illegal firearm in the Free State.
The men will appear in the Theunissen magistrate’s court on Monday. They face armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and illegal immigration charges.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the victim was assisted by “a patriotic citizen”.
“After a police chase, two suspects were arrested with a firearm and a toy gun,” said Makhele.
“On August 19, a 42-year-old woman from Theunissen allegedly went to buy an illegal firearm from two suspects. She met with the alleged sellers in Potgieter Street, Theunissen, when she realised that they gave her a toy gun.”
Makhele said one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman and robbed her of her handbag containing R3,000 before fleeing on foot.
“A patriotic male who was driving by saw the robbery and chased the suspects until he managed to get the victim's handbag with R3,000 and gave it back to her,” said Makhele.
“The police were alerted and the suspects were traced. They were arrested and found in possession of a 9mm Girsan with four live ammunitions and a toy gun.”
TimesLIVE