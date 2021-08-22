City of Joburg health worker arrested for selling Covid-19 negative certificates

A City of Joburg health worker was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative test certificates to travellers for R500.

He allegedly sold the certificates to people who required them for travelling to other countries without conducting the actual test or taking blood samples.

“All you need to do is send him your identity number. After a day or two, you will receive a message from the laboratory indicating that you tested negative for Covid-19. He will then give you the certificate for which he charges R500,” said Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services unit.

The 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate's court on Monday where he will be charged for fraud.

Sindane said the man was closely monitored for over a week and was arrested during a sting operation led by Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo working with the city’s group forensic and investigation service (GFIS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).