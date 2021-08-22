COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccinating yourself against Covid-19 is an act of love for your community': Health department
August 22 2021 - 11:57
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalised with Covid-19
Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday.
Jackson, 79 and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.
"There are no further updates at this time. We will provide updates as they become available," the statement added, noting that anyone who was in the vicinity of the couple in recent days should follow public health guidance.
August 22 2021 - 11:50
Northern Cape schools hit by high Covid-19 infection rate as matrics set to start prelim exams
The Northern Cape has recorded 526 new Covid-19 infections in schools over the past week, compared with 213 in total over the previous three weeks.
This comes as matrics start writing their preliminary exams from Monday.
Northern Cape education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe confirmed on Sunday that the new cases included 54 teachers, 439 pupils and 33 support staff.
August 22 2021 - 10:59
What you said: Dumping my bae for not getting the jab is the worst idea ever!
As vaccine hesitancy threatens to bring the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to a halt, some have suggested withdrawing privileges or dumping your partner to convince them to get the jab.
The idea for “personal intervention” came after poet Lebo Mashile suggested women normalise withholding sex from partners who refuse to get vaccinated against the virus.
“For our own sake, women need to normalise making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine and general Covid-19 regulation adherence,” she tweeted.
August 22 2021 - 10:56
City of Joburg health worker arrested for selling Covid-19 negative certificates
A City of Joburg health worker was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative test certificates to travellers for R500.
He allegedly sold the certificates to people who required them for travelling to other countries without conducting the actual test or taking blood samples.
“All you need to do is send him your identity number. After a day or two, you will receive a message from the laboratory indicating that you tested negative for Covid-19. He will then give you the certificate for which he charges R500,” said Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services unit.
August 22 2021 - 09:03
Protesters in France demonstrate against Covid-19 pass for sixth weekend
Thousands demonstrated across France for a sixth consecutive weekend on Saturday against a Covid-19 health pass required for daily activities, highlighting a simmering political risk for President Emmanuel Macron.
The Interior Ministry said around 175,500 people in total demonstrated on Saturday - down from roughly 215,000 last weekend although numbers could increase as people return from summer holidays.
The health pass is official documentation, with a QR scan code, that proves a person has had the Covid-19 vaccine. Many French bars, restaurants, museums and sports venues will not allow people inside unless they can show the health pass.