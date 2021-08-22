South Africa

Six-year-old child missing after being swept out to sea in Zimbali, KZN

22 August 2021 - 15:14
The NSRI is searching for a missing child in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal after he and his mother were swept out to sea.
The NSRI is searching for a missing child in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal after he and his mother were swept out to sea.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A six-year-old boy is missing after he and his mother were swept out to sea while playing in the waves in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal.

“NSRI Ballito and NSRI Durban duty crews were activated following a request for assistance from IPSS Medical Rescue on the scene at Zimbali, North Coast, reporting a six-year-old male child missing in the surf,” the National Sea Rescue Institute said in a statement in Sunday.

According to the NSRI, the mother was reportedly assisted to the shore but the child went missing in the surfline.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no sign of the child was found and on Sunday, the SA Police Service, police search and rescue 9 (unit), KwaDukuza municipal lifeguards, NSRI Ballito and IPSS medical rescue continued in an ongoing search operation and they were joined by a private aircraft, members of Salmon Bay Ski-Boat Club with four private vessels, and community members.”

During the night NSRI coast watchers, local security members and Ballito and Zimbali community members conducted shoreline patrols.

The search for the child is continuing.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES

Body of man found face down in water at Port of Table Bay

A 38-year-old man drowned after he fell into the water at the Port of Table Bay while working, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.
News
3 days ago

Torrential rain lashes Japan, three feared dead after landslide

Torrential rain lashed much of Japan on Sunday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, while three people were feared ...
News
1 week ago

Injured surfer rushed to hospital after Jeffreys Bay shark attack

A surfer was bitten by a shark at the Point in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday morning.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa
  2. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  3. Education department to announce on scrapping of October holidays soon South Africa
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top