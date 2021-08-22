Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in stitches
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and transport minister Fikile Mbalula were the talk of social media this week after a user Photoshopped the two men in towels.
It all started when the snap of Mbalula went viral, and was spotted by Ndlozi.
Ndlozi couldn’t help but poke fun at Mbaweezy, sharing the picture and asking what had happened.
Of course it wasn’t long before Ndlozi received the same towel treatment — to the amusement of his rival.
“They didn’t leave you alone nawe,” Mbalula told Ndlozi.
They did not leave you alone nawe 😬 https://t.co/RHVBcsBgfa pic.twitter.com/kHicLM2IRr— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 16, 2021
Fans were in stitches about the pics and shared one of the two men together in their towels and a few of them with other politicians in hilarious scenarios.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions:
Who did this?????😂😂😂— Sivuyile Luhabe (@SivuLuhabe) August 16, 2021
Y'all out of control now..... pic.twitter.com/j7Nm2CYWTo
The whole team is going are you....?🤣🤣🤣team fikza. pic.twitter.com/SnWZ6SmS14— mc sekgala (@McSekgala) August 16, 2021
I see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/ki5JiYPsss— Amarachukwu Okafor (@maokafor) August 16, 2021
I still think,below is the best Twitter makoti.Content taken into account pic.twitter.com/xQI3PUL205— Nathi (@NGT35524309) August 16, 2021