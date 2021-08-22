Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in stitches

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and transport minister Fikile Mbalula were the talk of social media this week after a user Photoshopped the two men in towels.

It all started when the snap of Mbalula went viral, and was spotted by Ndlozi.

Ndlozi couldn’t help but poke fun at Mbaweezy, sharing the picture and asking what had happened.

Of course it wasn’t long before Ndlozi received the same towel treatment — to the amusement of his rival.

“They didn’t leave you alone nawe,” Mbalula told Ndlozi.