Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in stitches

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 August 2021 - 12:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was not spared from the joke.
Image: Twitter/ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and transport minister Fikile Mbalula were the talk of social media this week after a user Photoshopped the two men in towels.

It all started when the snap of Mbalula went viral, and was spotted by Ndlozi.

Ndlozi couldn’t help but poke fun at Mbaweezy, sharing the picture and asking what had happened.

Of course it wasn’t long before Ndlozi received the same towel treatment — to the amusement of his rival.

“They didn’t leave you alone nawe,” Mbalula told Ndlozi.

Fans were in stitches about the pics and shared one of the two men together in their towels and a few of them with other politicians in hilarious scenarios.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

