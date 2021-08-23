Army stands firm amid threats of renewed violence

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has come out guns blazing after EFF leader Julius Malema posted a tweet suggesting the army was threatening to withdraw from its security deployments in SA.

Malema took to Twitter on Sunday with the post: “The army is threatening to withdraw,” accompanied by a message from a soldier deployed in KwaZulu-Natal under Operation Prosper pleading for his help.

The soldier, whose identity was hidden, alleged that deployed soldiers had not received food supplies for the past week and were having to buy their own meals: “Since last week we are buying food for us from own salary, don’t provide us since last week, they promise us meal allowance, even now no meal allowance. [sic]”

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month authorised the deployment of 25,000 soldiers under Operation Prosper to help quell deadly violence which erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. The violence saw 300 people killed and billions worth of infrastructure damaged.