'Court will deal with that': Zuma team fails to submit medical report on time
NPA 'can confirm they missed the deadline to file the medical report'
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the medical team treating former president Jacob Zuma has failed to meet the deadline to file a report with the court indicating whether Zuma will be fit to stand trial.
“The only thing we can confirm is that they missed the deadline to file the medical report, and the court will deal with that,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon.
The Pietermaritzburg high court gave Zuma's lawyers until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.
News24 reported quoted Mhaga as saying that Zuma's team had asked to file their report on August 27, but the state “did not agree to this”.
In terms of the order, a medical practitioner appointed by the state would be given access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal. Zuma is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
Zuma has been under observation at a military hospital after his admission at the Estcourt prison, where he is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.
Earlier this month, the department of correctional services (DCS) confirmed that Zuma underwent surgery in hospital.
“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday August 14, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” it said at the time.
“As inmates are placed in correctional centres involuntarily, the state has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, which include access to healthcare.
“We appeal to all people to refrain from speculating on the health of Mr Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him.”
Attempts to contact Zuma's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, were not immediately successful.
TimesLIVE