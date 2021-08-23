'Court will deal with that': Zuma team fails to submit medical report on time

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the medical team treating former president Jacob Zuma has failed to meet the deadline to file a report with the court indicating whether Zuma will be fit to stand trial.

“The only thing we can confirm is that they missed the deadline to file the medical report, and the court will deal with that,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon.

The Pietermaritzburg high court gave Zuma's lawyers until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.

News24 reported quoted Mhaga as saying that Zuma's team had asked to file their report on August 27, but the state “did not agree to this”.

In terms of the order, a medical practitioner appointed by the state would be given access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal. Zuma is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.