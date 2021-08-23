South Africa

EC man accused of mutilating his girlfriend abandons bail bid

Alutha Pasile, 25, charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice opts to not apply for bail.

23 August 2021 - 20:27
Protesting students outside the East London magistrate's court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Protesting students outside the East London magistrate's court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The 25-year-old man accused of killing and mutilating his girlfriend made a brief appearance at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.

Alutha Pasile, 25, has been charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice. He opted to not apply for bail. The charges follow the gruesome murder of 23-year-old University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Pasile and Mtebeni were lovers and lived together in Quigney, East London.

She said the gruesome discovery of Mtebeni's body came after a 36-year-old man overheard two school girls expressing their shock and disgust about how sick people in Quigney were.

“The man then approached the girls as he wanted to find out what they were talking about. They then told him that there were two bags at a nearby garbage dumping site that contained human body parts. He alerted police who were patrolling the area,” Ngcakani said.

She said a police investigation led them to a witness who allegedly saw Pasile leaving his residence about 5am with a purple suitcase and a grey-black bag.

“This account fitted the description of the two bags which were found at the dumping site. Pasile was arrested on the same day,” Ngcakani said.

Earlier on Monday, Ngcakani told SABC news that the state had a strong case and that Pasile had already confessed to killing the deceased.

“The state has a watertight case because we also have witnesses,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Man accused of Fort Hare student's murder abandons bail bid

The man accused of killing University of Fort Hare fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, abandoned his bail application at the East London ...
News
10 hours ago

Crowd gathers outside court for bail hearing of suspect in gruesome East London murder

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning to wait for the bail hearing of the man accused of the brutal ...
News
11 hours ago

Body of female law student found stuffed in a suitcase in East London

The dismembered body of an East London student has been found in a suitcase in Quigney, while a black refuse bag found next to the suitcase contained ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  4. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  5. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. Crowd gathers outside court for bail hearing of suspect in gruesome East London ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man accused of Fort Hare student's murder abandons bail bid South Africa
  3. Discovery of decapitated student appals Commission for Gender Equality South Africa