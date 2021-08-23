FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in court for inciting violence during unrest

Fees Must Fall (FMF) activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday to face incitement of public violence charges related to last month’s unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The EFF member, who is known as the face of the FMF student-led protests that began in October 2015, was arrested by the Hawks in Johannesburg on Friday.

According to the charge sheet, Khanyile faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and two counts of convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The charges could see the outspoken 31-year-old cough up to R40,000 in fines should he be found guilty.

Khanyile, who is no stranger to the law, has been very vocal on social media both before and after unrest gripped parts of Johannesburg and ravaged KZN last month. More than 300 people died during the civil unrest.

On July 13 he even went as far as to warn President Cyril Ramaphosa about deploying the army.