South Africa

Nurse in court as City of Joburg tries to trace buyers of fake Covid-19 certificates

'I don’t know if they realise the danger they have put others in'

23 August 2021 - 16:56
Johannesburg city authorities are trying to trace the people who allegedly bought fake Covid-19 clearance certificates from a nurse in Parkhurst. Stock photo.
Johannesburg city authorities are trying to trace the people who allegedly bought fake Covid-19 clearance certificates from a nurse in Parkhurst. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The City of Johannesburg on Monday said it was trying to verify how many Covid-19 certificates were allegedly fraudulently issued by their employee, Skhumbuzo Sdumo Manana.

Manana was employed at the Parkhurst Clinic, where he was a professional nurse and an acting facilitator. He appeared in the Booysens magistrate's court at about 4pm on Monday, where he faced charges of fraud, corruption and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Manana was nabbed at the weekend after a sting operation that saw him allegedly sell a “negative” Covid-19 certificate for R500 to a person he had not even tested. A legitimate test, conducted at a laboratory, usually costs about R850.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services unit, said they were not sure when Manana allegedly started selling the fake certificates.

“We only received a complaint last week and started investigating. We sent our undercover agents to get certificates themselves so they could assist us with our case further,” said Sindane.

City of Joburg health worker arrested for selling Covid-19 negative certificates

A City of Joburg health worker was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative test certificates to travellers for R500.
News
1 day ago

As of Monday, the city was going through its systems to check all the certificates Manana had issued.

“We will be checking if those certificates that have been issued have samples and are with the swabs. At this stage, we don’t know how many certificates he has issued,” said Sindane.

He was adamant though that any person who was issued a certificate without there being evidence of them being tested would face the full might of the law.

“We have to bring them to book. In this case, there is the corruptor and the corruptee ... We have to set an example. What they have done is huge.

“I don’t know if they realise the danger they have put others in. As a country and city, we are trying so hard to mitigate the affect of Covid-19, yet you find people who are sabotaging the system by doing what they are doing,” he said.

Usually, negative certificates are needed by people needing to travel abroad.

Sindane said it was possible that the certificates were sold to travellers and if that was the case, everyone — from the cab driver who transported them to the airport, people who served and interacted with them at the airport and even those on the flight with them — was potentially exposed to the virus.

“We don’t need people [like Manana] in our system. We hope the law will assist us and take them out of the system and perhaps even charge them with treason and make an example out of them,” Sindane said.

Manana is charged with fraud, corruption and possession of suspected stolen goods. More charges linked to the breaching of Covid-19 regulations are expected to be added soon.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'Partying health MEC' throws Covid-19 safety out the window — but says protocols were mostly followed

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu 'deeply regrets the failure by some of the attendees, including herself, to wear masks' during a short musical performance at ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Buying corpses, cheating vulnerable drug addicts: Fake funeral claims surge during pandemic

Mortuary workers selling corpses and fake job scams to get ID numbers are among the criminal ways South Africans are trying to score from funeral ...
News
4 hours ago

Health officials have the right to reject fake Covid-19 certificates, Motsoaledi warns travellers

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his department is aware of people producing fake Covid-19 certificates.
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  4. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  5. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...