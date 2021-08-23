South Africa

Police nab four suspects with fake money worth R2m in Joburg

23 August 2021 - 06:43
Police said two women aged 57 and 58 and two men aged 36 and 48 were arrested in Auckland Park on Friday.
Police said two women aged 57 and 58 and two men aged 36 and 48 were arrested in Auckland Park on Friday.
Image: Saps

Four people were arrested in Johannesburg at the weekend after they were found in possession of counterfeit money with an estimated value of R2m, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said two women aged 57 and 58 and two men aged 36 and 48 were arrested in Auckland Park on Friday.

This after officers received information about individuals in possession of counterfeit money and planning to commit crime, Masondo said.

“An intelligence driven operation was conducted and police pounced on four suspects who were found in possession of R2m.

“Police engaged with an official from the Reserve Bank who confirmed the notes were counterfeit,” he said.

The four are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of counterfeit money.

TimesLIVE

Smugglers, drug peddlers, illegal miners among 1,400 nabbed at Beitbridge border in two weeks

In just two weeks, at least 1,400 smugglers have been arrested as part of a joint operation between the SA Police Service and their Zimbabwean ...
News
4 months ago

Pretoria man nabbed with R2m in counterfeit cash

A Pretoria man was arrested for being in possession of more than R2m in counterfeit money.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top