Previous convictions emerge as five in court over R400m cocaine-in-a-boat case

Van Zyl told the court in an affidavit that he had been previously convicted for racketeering in an abalone-related matter which was finalised in 2018.

“I have no intention to live the life of a fugitive and have no means to do so. There is no likelihood that my release on bail will endanger any member of the public. There is no likelihood that I will attempt to evade my trial,” he said.

He also stated that he was diabetic and his health had been compromised by his incarceration. “Due to my medical condition of being a diabetic, I might likely die if not granted bail,” he said.

The Hawks arrested Van Zyl when they discovered the 800kg of compressed pure cocaine.

“I was unaware that there were drugs in the boat,” he said.

Norman, meanwhile, said if he were not released on bail, his employees, who depend on him, will lose their jobs. He said a refusal of bail would also affect his two minor children.

Norman told the court he also had a conviction related to dealing in abalone. “After my arrest I was released on bail and the matter was on the roll for about seven years,” he said.

He said he was arrested on June 12 at his home and was informed that he was being arrested for dealing in drugs.

“I intend to stand trial. I am prepared to adhere to any reasonable bail condition,” he said.