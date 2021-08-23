SA crosses the 10-million Covid-19 vaccinations mark & here's how many 18-34s have got the jab so far

SA has surpassed the 10-million Covid-19 vaccination mark.

This comes after those over the age of 18 were given the green light to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations from last Friday.

Cabinet approved the move as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections.

It led to a flurry of vaccinations, with more than half a million 18-34 year olds getting the jab over the weekend.