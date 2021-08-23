South Africa

More than 10.5-million Covid-19 jabs delivered & here's how many 18-34s have had it

23 August 2021 - 11:00
Amogelang Molomo after receiving her vaccination in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, after the government said people aged 18-34 could be vaccinated.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

More than 10.5-million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in SA since the national rollout started in February, with Gauteng the province with the most vaccinated people.

According to the health department dashboard, 10,527,363 vaccinations have been administered to date.

In the past 24 hours 23,910 vaccines were administered, with Gauteng recording the most (9,948). KwaZulu-Natal is second (6,626) and the Western Cape third (1,878). 

The province with the most vaccinated people is Gauteng with 2,654,226, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,911,104 and the Western Cape with 1,675,898. 

The Eastern Cape has 1,328,620 vaccinated people, followed by Limpopo with 1,132,027 and the Free State with 556,221. 

The provinces with the fewest vaccinated people are the North West (551,660), Mpumalanga (514,762) and the Northern Cape (202,845).

Number of vaccines administered

The total number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered is 2,370,922, mostly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

The total number of Pfizer vaccines administered is 8,156,441, with 5,694,600 first doses administered and 2,461,841 second doses administered.

Aged 18 to 34? Here’s how and where you can get vaccinated

From Friday, South Africans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.
News
3 days ago

The group with the most vaccinated people is those aged 60 and above, with more women than men. 

The group with the fewest are aged 18-34, with women also accounting for more vaccines administered. 

How many 18 to 34-year-olds have had the jab?

The cabinet last week approved the decision to allow all citizens between the ages of 18 and 34 to get the vaccine. Some in this group got the vaccine earlier as part of the rollout to healthcare workers, frontline workers, teachers, police and other special groups.

This age group has received 569,689 vaccines.

Men still a concern

The government again sent out messages at the weekend urging men to get vaccinated.

“SA calls on all men to register for the vaccine. Vaccination protects you, your family and loved ones,” the message read.

Last week, health minister Joe Phaahla called on more men to register.

“Our female compatriots are leading in coming forward to be vaccinated (60% of women against 40% of men). We again call on male counterparts to come forward and register. We continue to vaccinate at workplaces, farms, mines and factories,” said Phaahla.

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo told Jacaranda FM the city was concerned about the low number of men vaccinated to date. He said the city was considering offering incentives to residents, such as giving away raffle tickets to win a car.

“We were discussing with the premier [David Makhura] about what incentives and other things we can do. One doctor was saying maybe have a competition and get the automotive sector to donate a car. Those are some of the creative things that can be done,” said Matongo. 

