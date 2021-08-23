SA records 7,600 new Covid-19 cases, with a third of them in KZN

A third of all new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours were identified in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is according to latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This comes as the country stands on the threshold of another Covid-19 vaccine milestone. Barring a major disruption to the rollout, on Tuesday the 5-millionth South African will be fully vaccinated, either with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab or their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

As of 5pm on Monday, there were 4,983,911 people fully vaccinated across SA — 2,433,477 of them with J&J and 2,550,434 having received their second Pfizer shot.