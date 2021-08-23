Two cops, two faces of gender-based violence

A police officer was the killer and in a second case the victim in separate cases of gender-based violence (GBV) at the weekend.

A Limpopo police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife and later turned the gun on himself, the provincial department said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said it was alleged the off-duty officer shot his wife shortly after she returned from their neighbour in Vyeboom Phalama village on Sunday.

Mojapelo said Sgt Shumani Walter Munyai, who was stationed at Vuwani police station, later turned the gun on himself.

Police on routine patrol duties in the area made the gruesome discovery.

Officers found the bodies of Ndivhuwo Munyai, 28, and her 45-year-old husband.

“Police members are expected to be on the forefront of the battle against GBV. Forming part of broader society, they have to lead by example and approach relevant internal and external platforms to seek assistance when faced with domestic challenges.

“There isn’t any justification to solve problem by violent means, which often leads to the loss of lives,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.

On Saturday morning in Free State, police in Reitz arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of a female police constable.

The 32-year-old victim was stationed at Reitz police station.

Her body was found lying near the Reitz swimming pool. She had allegedly been strangled.

She had called her colleagues at about 2.15am seeking assistance, alleging her boyfriend was assaulting her.

Two constables who were off duty and a sergeant who was on duty went to search for her. She was found dead at 6am.

Her boyfriend was traced and arrested in Petsana, Reitz. He is expected to appear before the Reitz magistrate’s court on Monday.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said: “It saddens us as management that the life of such a young and upcoming member ended so senselessly, especially during this month when we are supposed to be celebrating strides made by women in this country.

“We encourage our members to utilise our employees health and wellness services should they encounter challenges in their relationships,” she said.

TimesLIVE