South Africa

Two men shot dead, another injured, in Nelspruit attack

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 August 2021 - 20:49
Two men were shot dead and a third was injured when armed suspects in a blue double-cab bakkie attacked them in Nelspruit.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has condemned the fatal shooting of two men in Nelspruit on Sunday.

A third man sustained gunshot wounds.

Police in Nelspruit have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“According to information ... around 9pm, three men travelling in a VW Polo were ambushed by armed suspects who were driving in a blue double-cab bakkie.

“Shots were fired by the suspects, fatally wounding two men. The third man sustained some injuries. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the incident,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The police and the paramedics were informed and on arrival the two men were certified dead at the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital.

