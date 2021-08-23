Vaccine hesitancy is less about avoiding the jab and more about getting access to it, experts say

Vaccine hesitancy is less about avoiding the jab and more about getting access to it.

This is according to Business for SA’s (B4SA) Timothy Schultz who said the country needed to reduce the barriers to access if it wanted more people to get vaccinated.

“There are very few barriers for the middle classes, but if you are living on a R350 grant and your taxi fare to a vaccine site is R30 then that’s a problem that can’t be solved with advertising and posters.

“We must provide transport. It’s not just an anti-vaxx thing — yes that happens in the middle classes — but we must provide access for all.