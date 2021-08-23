South Africa

WATCH | Meet the bull riding African cowboy: ‘It’s like being on a rocket’

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
23 August 2021 - 06:00

21-year-old chef in training Katlego Selolo describes himself as an adrenaline junkie. “If it doesn’t give me blood-rush, it doesn’t interest me,” he says.

Selolo shares an avid love of cowboy culture with his father, Peter Selolo, who works as a prison warden on the horseback unit at Baviaanspoort prison, where the family resides. 

After being taken to the Rough Stock Rodeo in Onbekend on the outskirts of Tshwane by his father, Selolo discovered his true passion — bull-riding.

The sport has been called “the most dangerous eight seconds in sport”, with the goal being to stay mounted on the bucking animal for eight seconds.

“It’s like being on a rocket!” Selolo says.

He's been riding bulls since he was 19, though he's grown to know horses his entire life. 

Selolo spends his free time at his father's Invincible U-Turn ranch. Katlego cares for the horses, breaks in younger mares and helps maintain the ranch. 

“My father started the business to get black community in a white sport, usually they say it's a white sport,” Katlego says. 

Katlego hopes to find work in the USA one day, where he can be closer to the sport. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE

Being on the bull is like riding a rocket, says one of SA's finest rodeo riders

Katlego Selolo continues a proud tradition of black cowboys.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

African cowboy: Designer Sihle Masango takes the bull by the horns

Yeehaw culture is taking over the world of fashion, and Masango is riding the wave
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...