South Africa

WATCH | Man accused of Fort Hare student's murder abandons bail bid

23 August 2021 - 11:31 By Bhongo Jacob
Protesting students outside the East London magistrate's court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The man accused of killing University of Fort Hare fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, abandoned his bail application at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

Alutha Pasile, 25, made a brief appearance in front of A court magistrate Rochelle Sam.

Photographers were barred from entering the courtroom.

Pasile was arrested last week at his flat after Mtebeni’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase and black bag on a Quigney pavement on Thursday.

He faces a charge of murder.

Hundreds of people, including politicians, residents and students, protested outside the court to oppose bail.

There was also a heavy police presence.

The case has been postponed to September 28 for further investigation.

DispatchLIVE

