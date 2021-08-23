South Africa

What you said: No vaccine, no entry at events

23 August 2021 - 09:00
Many TimesLIVE readers believe people who have not been vaccinated should not be allowed to attend events.
Many TimesLIVE readers believe people who have not been vaccinated should not be allowed to attend events.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

Many TimesLIVE readers agree that vaccines should be mandatory for entry at events during the festive season. 

Last week the popular year-end student festival Rage announced plans for Plett Rage in December were still on the cards, but warned that partygoers would have to be vaccinated to attend. 

This year’s festival is set to take place from December 3 to 6 and 8 to 11. 

South Africans over the age of 18 were given the green light to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations from last Friday.

Cabinet approved vaccinations for the 18 to 34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. 

TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the “no vax, no entry” rule at events. 

The poll garnered more than 1,000 votes, with 42.54% of voters agreeing with the stance, while 37% said they shouldn’t be forced to take the jab and 20% saying those who don’t get the Covid-19 vaccine pose a huge risk.

On social media readers were split, with some supporting the initiative. 

“Absolutely. No vax, no entry but the vaccine cards all look different. They are handwritten and this can easily be forged. There will be lots of false vaccine cards. What is being done to standardise and have some kind of digital ID system proving people have been vaccinated?” asked Tammy Holtshausen.

Others said events should not be allowed at all, citing they are potential super-spreaders even if people are vaccinated. 

“Absolutely not. People who have been vaccinated are just as transmissible as people who haven’t been vaccinated. It is ridiculous and actually illegal. It’s all about choice. Nobody should point fingers and you should by no means be discriminated against,” said Warren Gordon Kingwill. 

What you said: Dumping my bae for not getting the jab is the worst idea ever!

As vaccine hesitancy threatens to bring the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to a halt, some have suggested withdrawing priviliges or dumping your partner to ...
News
1 day ago

'Covid-19 fatigue' a real threat as the number of infections soar, warns KZN health MEC

As new Covid-19 infections soar across the province, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane sounded the alarm bells over what she termed ...
News
22 hours ago

Excited over-18s join vaccine rollout, look forward to a 'normal life'

“My mom and dad are vaccinated, my grandparents are vaccinated, now it’s my turn," says first-year accounting student Nika Fourie, 18.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...