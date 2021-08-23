Woman charged after nephew, 5, thrown into pit toilet

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly assaulted her five-year-old nephew and dumped him in a pit toilet.

The woman from Ngojini village in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape, will appear in the Cofimvaba magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said the woman was arrested on Thursday. The boy spent several hours in the toilet and survived with injuries.

“She allegedly sent the child to one of the bungalows in the yard to get a pencil. She then followed him and that is when the child said she started beating him. She covered him with a blanket and ordered the boy not to cry. She also tried to strangle him with a rope before dumping him in a pit toilet,” Kinana said.

The boy's 15-year-old sister heard screams from the toilet after he was said to have gone missing the day before while playing with other children. The girl said she asked her brother who had thrown him into the toilet.

“I was about to relieve myself in another toilet when I heard a voice calling my name. I was shocked to see my brother, who said our aunt threw him in the toilet after she strangled him. The first thing I did was to take him out of the toilet and bathe him,” she said.