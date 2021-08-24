Gauteng director of finance shot outside complex in Joburg dies

Babita Deokaran, who was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg south on Monday, has died, the Gauteng department of health said.

The 53-year-old Deokaran, who worked as a senior finance official for the Department of Health, was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.

“While opening the gate at her complex, a white BMW stopped next to her and [an occupant] shot her several times on her upper body,” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said it appeared that “someone was waiting for her to assassinate her”, but the motive for the shooting is under investigation.