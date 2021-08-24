Gauteng director of finance shot outside complex in Joburg dies
Babita Deokaran, who was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg south on Monday, has died, the Gauteng department of health said.
The 53-year-old Deokaran, who worked as a senior finance official for the Department of Health, was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.
“While opening the gate at her complex, a white BMW stopped next to her and [an occupant] shot her several times on her upper body,” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.
Makhubele said it appeared that “someone was waiting for her to assassinate her”, but the motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed that Deokaran died on Monday afternoon. Mokgethi said she was an “invaluable” member of the Gauteng health team.
Mokgethi said she rose through the ranks in the department after joining as an accounting clerk. Deokaran later became the chief director in the financial accounting department.
She also acted as the CFO at times, Mokgethi said.
“The Gauteng department of health is at a loss for words at this brutal and tragic passing.”
