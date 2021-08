Here is how Vinpro’s court case could see all alcohol restrictions in SA scrapped

“While we have challenged government’s decision by way of an urgent interdict application and hearing on July 21, the matter was subsequently rendered academic because the ban was partially lifted four days later. In an interim application, we ask that this evidence should also be taken into account,” he said.

According to Basson, the government has opposed the application, arguing Vinpro’s application is irrelevant since the ban has been lifted.

“However, we have seen how government has dealt with the previous liquor bans. A blanket ban is imposed repeatedly and with a fourth wave of infections likely to hit the country in December, this issue most certainly is not moot,” Basson said.

“Wine is part of agriculture, as is tourism. Our industry supports 80,183 people working at farm and cellar level and 188,913 people working further down the wine value chain.

“This industry has built a strong brand reputation as a unique asset for the country. The wine industry is more than a drink, it’s a livelihood and it is our responsibility to make sure we save this industry for future generations.”

TimesLIVE