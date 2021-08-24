Here is how Vinpro’s court case could see all alcohol restrictions in SA scrapped

Court action launched by wine representative body Vinpro is being heard in the Western Cape High Court to contest the liquor ban restrictions.

Vinpro, which represents close to 2,600 SA wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders, announced on Monday that the hearing has been set down for four days.

Vinpro MD Rico Basson said the wine industry has had to endure setbacks over the past 17 months due to the bans.