I am young and strong, why do I need to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Despite over-18s now being eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination hesitancy continues.

A recent survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in collaboration with the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) suggests that vaccine acceptance across SA has picked up, but young and white South Africans remain hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines.



Dr Sheri Fanaroff of the Gauteng General Practitioners’ Collaboration (GGPC) debunked some of the myths for over-18s.

I am young and strong, why do I need a vaccine?

“It’s impossible to predict how anyone will respond to Covid-19, and we are seeing increasing cases of young people and even children presenting with severe symptoms,” said Fanaroff. “Young people with comorbidities are as high-risk as older people. Also, we need as many people as possible of all ages to vaccinate to attain herd immunity.”

Will the vaccine give me Covid-19?

“The vaccine does not contain the live virus that could make you sick. You may get mild symptoms, such as fever, muscle pains or a sore arm as your body builds protection against the virus. It’s impossible to get Covid-19 from the vaccine,” she said.