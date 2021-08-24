‘Inhumane’ conditions for Wits dental students after Charlotte Maxeke fire

The University of the Witwatersrand's dental students have accused the institution of forcing them to conduct their training in “inhumane” and dire conditions, including sewage spilling from the ceiling.

A representative from the Wits dental students' council, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said the oral health department was moved from Braamfontein to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in 2001.

This move resulted in a loss of resources and severe space constraints, the representative said.

“From the beginning, it was clear that the space was insufficient, even when it was clear that the premises posed a hazard to health and safety, and would be a death trap in the event of a fire, but the cries were ignored.”

In a statement, the students said the fire that broke out at the hospital in April worsened the situation. They said they had missed three to four months of clinical training due to the closure of the hospital, “meaning when we returned, we needed a lot of clinical time to complete our academic year.”