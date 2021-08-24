Road spike robberies spread to N1 near Polokwane

The road spike robberies terrorising Tshwane motorists have spread north, police warn.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said motorists making use of the N1 and R101 between Polokwane and Kranskop Toll Plaza are cautioned to be vigilant of criminals placing spikes on the road, intending to rob them.

This after three similar incidents took place in the Mokopane policing precinct from August 21 to 22.

“Sharp objects are reportedly placed by the criminals on the road, resulting in motorists experiencing punctures and being forced to stop to change tyres. The victims are then robbed of their belongings at gunpoint.”

He said three cases of armed robbery were opened over the weekend when motorists and passengers were attacked and robbed.

One of the incidents took place along the R101 on Saturday night, when the victim’s vehicle experienced a puncture as a result of the spikes. While changing the tyre, three suspects emerged and fired shots. They then forced the victim and his wife into to the bushes and robbed them of cellphones and bank cards. The victims managed to escape with minor injuries.

The other two motorists were separately attacked on the N1 on Saturday and Sunday after experiencing punctures as a result of spikes on the road. As the victims were changing the tyres, the suspects emerged from nearby bushes and threatened them with pistols and a rifle. They were then robbed of cash, cellphones, laptops, bank cards and clothes.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered the police to intensify patrols on major routes “to ensure that these criminals are arrested to face the full might of the law”.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Anyone with information that can lead to their arrest should contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Sgt Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

