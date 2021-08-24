Youngsters get jabbing, with more than 60,000 vaccinated on Friday alone

More than 60,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 39 were vaccinated on Friday alone — the first day the 18-34 group was allowed to get the life-saving jab.

This was announced by Dr Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general of the health department, during a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday night.

“We’re in a strong position in terms of vaccine security. The daily vaccination has increased over the months but we would like to encourage [more] men to come forward,” Crisp said.

The country has so far received 22-million vaccines and has 14-million in supply. About 8-million adults have received at least one dose, and half of them have already received their second jab.

Females have shown enthusiasm for the vaccine with 61% of the vaccinated adult population being women and only 38% of them men.