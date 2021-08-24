South Africa

Zuma needs 'millions' to cover legal fees — here’s how you can donate

Foundation asks supporters for ‘millions’ to help cover the former president's legal fees

24 August 2021 - 13:20
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is appealing for the public to donate towards the former president's legal fees. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has turned to his supporters for donations to help cover the former president’s legal costs.

The foundation shared the plea via its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Dear People of SA and the world. Please lend a helping hand. We humbly request donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” the foundation said, adding banking details for donations. 

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE the former president needs “millions” to cover his legal fees.

He said it was too early to reveal how much has been raised since putting out the request.

The foundation’s request has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some users said the former president “should be able to cover his legal fees with the money he allegedly stole”.

Responding, Manyi said anyone who has a strong case of corruption against Zuma must launch a case with the relevant authorities.

“Anyone with evidence of stealing must please report the matter to the police.”

Some social media users were angered by the request and accused the foundation of being tone-deaf as many people are unemployed.

“Everyone is asked to help. We are asking from those who have means to help,” said Manyi. 

Zuma is recovering in a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15 month jail sentence for contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling.

He was sentenced by the apex court in June for refusing to appear and give testimony at the state capture inquiry. 

On Monday TimesLIVE reported the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed his medical team failed to meet the deadline to file a report with the court indicating whether Zuma will be fit to stand trial. 

The Pietermaritzburg high court gave the former president’s legal team until last Friday to submit a detailed report on his condition. 

