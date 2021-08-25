COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US could control Covid-19 by spring 2022, says Fauci
August 25 2021 — 08:12
Taiwan reports no new domestic Covid-19 cases, first time since May 9
Taiwan reported zero new domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time since May 9 it has logged no community transmissions, with the pandemic at home now well under control.
Reuters
August 25 2021 — 07:20
US to donate 1m Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam - Harris
The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.
Vietnam has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Asia, with just under 2% of its 98 million people fully-vaccinated.
Reuters
August 25 2021 — 07:00
How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?
South Africans living abroad will not miss the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen international borders close over the past 18 months and the introduction of strict regulations controlling movement between many countries to try curb the spread of the coronavirus.
This has left many South Africans abroad unable to take part in the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.
August 25 2021 — 06:20
US Covid-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say
Formal US approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said.
The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is “seismic,” said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law.
He said it will become extremely difficult to challenge the FDA's decision and the mandates that flow from it.
On Monday, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine became the first to secure full FDA validation, prompting calls for governments and private employers to make the shots mandatory.
Covid-19 vaccines have been available in the US since December under the an emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the FDA.
Language in the EUA law states that recipients must be informed of benefits and risks of the vaccine and given the option to accept or refuse it.
That language raised some uncertainty regarding employer mandates, which are usually considered legal, said Dorit Reiss, a professor at UC Hastings Law. “With full approval, that is removed.”
Following the FDA announcement on Monday, CVS Health Corp , Chevron Corp — the second-largest US oil producer — and Goldman Sachs issued mandates for some employees.
Legal experts said there already was a growing consensus that employers could mandate an emergency vaccine.
During the pandemic, both the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice issued guidance in support of vaccine mandates, provided exceptions were made for medical conditions and religious beliefs.
But emergency vaccine requirements have not gone unchallenged. At least a dozen lawsuits have been filed, mostly by students against colleges, but also by employees fighting allegations of wrongful termination for refusing a shot.
Most of the cases prominently feature arguments that vaccines approved on an emergency basis could not be required, seizing on language in the emergency authorisation law that requires consent from the vaccine recipient.
Isaac Legaretta, for example, said he was never told he could refuse the vaccine required by the Dona Ana Detention Center in New Mexico where he worked.
“Quite the opposite, he was advised that he would be fired if he did so,” said the Legaretta lawsuit, which was filed in February and is pending.
Reuters
August 25 2021 — 06:10
New Zealand reports 62 new Covid-19 cases in community
New Zealand has 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 210.So far 12 of these cases are in the capital Wellington while the rest are in the largest city Auckland, he said.
Reuters
August 25 2021 — 06:00
US could control Covid-19 by spring 2022, says Fauci
The US could get Covid-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,678 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 10,346 new cases, which represents a 18.6% positivity rate. A further 369 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79,953 to date. Read https://t.co/7ozdznj083 pic.twitter.com/Cc09ohUV47— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 24, 2021