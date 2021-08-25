South Africa

Dad jailed for raping his daughter two decades ago

25 August 2021 - 12:42 By TimesLIVE
A rape survivor broke her silence 21 years after the attack. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A 61-year-old father is in jail for raping his biological daughter, who was 15 years old when he violated her.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said the father sexually assaulted and raped his daughter at their home in Kagisho in December 1998.

The victim broke her silence 21 years later.

Her father was arrested in January 2020.

He was found guilty and received four years for the sexual assault and a further 12 years direct imprisonment for the rape when he was sentenced in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

This is the latest of several cases in which child victims of sexual abuse have come forward as adults.

A bill allowing for the prosecution of people suspected of having committed sexual offences, irrespective of when the crime occurred, was signed into law in January.

Certain sexual offences were prescribed, which means alleged perpetrators could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Since January, all sexual offences are excluded from the 20-year time limit.

TimesLIVE

