Don’t pack away your blankets yet, another cold front is here from Thursday

The Western Cape and Northern Cape will be hit by a cold front from Thursday to Saturday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) has cautioned.

This follows days of warm conditions in many parts of the country.

Saws said these weather conditions will be experienced in the Eastern Cape on Friday and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

“Widespread rainfall will set in over the western parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon, spreading to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape overnight. Rainfall of 20mm to 30mm can be expected, with heavier rainfall of 40mm to 50mm expected over the southwestern Cape,” it said, warning of localised flooding.

Parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Drakensberg region in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to experience snowfall on Saturday. Residents in these areas are cautioned to expect traffic and closure of some mountain passes. Small stock farmers also urged to take heed of the forecast and protect their stock to mitigate losses.

The weather service indicated earlier this week there would be cool weather conditions in some parts of the country. It was responding to false snowfall reports for Gauteng.

“The video doing the rounds on social media forecasting snow for Gauteng next weekend is not true. Although a cold front is expected later this week, numerical model predictions together with historical observations do not suggest snowfall in Gauteng at this stage.”