South Africa

Don’t pack away your blankets yet, another cold front is here from Thursday

25 August 2021 - 13:27
The SA Weather Service says another cold snap is on its way to the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service says another cold snap is on its way to the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Peter Bernik

The Western Cape and Northern Cape will be hit by a cold front from Thursday to Saturday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) has cautioned.

This follows days of warm conditions in many parts of the country.

Saws said these weather conditions will be experienced in the Eastern Cape on Friday and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

“Widespread rainfall will set in over the western parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon, spreading to the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape overnight. Rainfall of 20mm to 30mm can be expected, with heavier rainfall of 40mm to 50mm expected over the southwestern Cape,” it said, warning of localised flooding.

Parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Drakensberg region in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to experience snowfall on Saturday. Residents in these areas are cautioned to expect traffic and closure of some mountain passes. Small stock farmers also urged to take heed of the forecast and protect their stock to mitigate losses.

The  weather service indicated earlier this week there would be cool weather conditions in some parts of the country. It was responding to false snowfall reports for Gauteng. 

The video doing the rounds on social media forecasting snow for Gauteng next weekend is not true. Although a cold front is expected later this week, numerical model predictions together with historical observations do not suggest snowfall in Gauteng at this stage.”

READ MORE:

'It was mad fun': Tourists hit Lesotho slopes despite Covid-19 woes

Suggest a holiday in Africa and most people picture baking hot sun, palm-fringed beaches or herds of wildebeest galloping across the savannah. Few ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Weakened Henri drenches US Northeast, heightening flood threat

Storm Henri, downgraded to a tropical depression, threatened to trigger flash floods in the US Northeast on Monday after drenching the region over ...
News
1 day ago

Citizens helped prevent load-shedding this week, says Eskom

The power utility says citizens helped prevent urgent load-shedding on Thursday by heeding its plea to save power.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Fiery early morning protest actions quelled in Durban and Verulam South Africa

Latest Videos

Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy